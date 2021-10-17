FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Sacramento State upsets No. 5 Montana

MISSOULA — The fifth-ranked Montana Grizzlies had their 12-game home winning streak snapped on Saturday after Sacramento State topped Montana 28-21 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The win was Sac State's first in Missoula, as the Hornets sported an 0-12 mark prior to Saturday dating back to 1993.

Kris Brown made his second straight start for the Grizzlies at quarterback. Typical starter Cam Humphrey, who is dealing with a leg injury, suited up for the game but did not make an appearance on Saturday. Brown finished the day 29 for 36 for 188 yards and one interception. Brown was also sacked four times but ran the ball for a pair of touchdowns.

Sac State outgained Montana 456 to 272 on offense while also getting 30 first downs to UM's 17. The Hornets, who use a dual-quarterback system on offense, were also 9 for 15 on third down while UM was 4 for 14.

Jake Dunniway finished 17 for 29 passing for the Hornets for 227 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. Dunniway found Chris Miller in the first quarter on a 3-yard score to make it 7-0 Hornets, and also found Jared Gipson for a pair of scores in the third quarter. Gipson finished with four catches for 88 yards while Pierre Williams tallied six catches for 97 yards as well.

Sac State's other quarterback, Asher O'Hara, was the team's leading rusher with 17 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown, which put them up 14-3 in the second quarter. O'Hara also completed 8 of 9 passes for 75 yards.

Junior Bergen ran the ball 11 times for 47 yards for the Grizzlies and caught six passes for 33 yards. Tight end Cole Grossman led UM in receiving with six catches for 53 yards. Kicker Kevin Macias was 2 for 2 on field goal attempts with makes from 23 and 31 yards, respectively.

Defensively, Patrick O'Connell forced two fumbles and got one sack for the Grizzlies while Henry Nuce also forced a fumble. Omar Hicks Onu and Levi Janacaro each recovered fumbles for the Grizzlies while Justin Ford grabbed an interception.

Defensive end Joe Babros and safety Gavin Robertson both played on Saturday. Babros left UM's win over Cal Poly on Sept. 25 early and had not played since, while Robertson hadn't played for the Griz in a game since their win over Western Illinois on Sept. 11.

Running back Xavier Harris left the game late in the second quarter and did not return, and finished with six carries for 13 yards and one catch. UM was already without three of their top running back options in Marcus Knight, Nick Ostmo and Isiah Childs going into Saturday. Defensive end DeAri Todd also exited Saturday's game in the fourth quarter.

For full highlights and reaction from Saturday's game, check out the video above.