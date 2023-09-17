FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 12 Montana 17, Ferris State 10

MISSOULA — In their second home game of the 2023 season, the No. 12 Montana Grizzlies hung on in a close one to beat the Ferris State Bulldogs 17-10. For full highlights, see the video above.

Offense

Sam Vidlak got the start under center for the Griz. After a slow start in which the offense was only able to generate three points the Griz found their rhythm in the second half and scored 14 points in the third quarter to secure the win and survive a scare from the Division II powerhouse Ferris State. Vidlak finished the game going 9 for 15 for 105 yards with one interception and no touchdowns.

PHOTOS: NO. 12 MONTANA HOLDS OFF FERRIS STATE

The Griz run game was slowed down and finished with 129 yards as team, led by Eli Gillman who finished twith 78 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Nick Ostmo had the other touchdown of the night for the Griz as he finished with 16 yards on the night off of 10 carries.

Junior Bergen led the team in receiving yards with 52 off of three receptions. The Griz finished the game with 189 yards of total offense.

Defense

The Griz defense forced one turnover on the night, an interception coming from redshirt junior cornerback Trevin Gradney, his third interception in as many games.

Linebacker Braxton Hill had a monstrous night leading the team in sacks with two as he also led the team with 15 total tackles, eight solo.

Special Teams

Bergen had three punt returns for 51 total yards, his longest for 33 yards. Kicker Grant Glasgow was 1 for 2 on field goals, hitting one from 43 yards and missing wide right from 45. Punter Travis Benham had five punts on the night averaging 37.8 yards a punt, pinning one inside the 20, and his longest going for 40 yards.

For the full press conference from the game, click here.

