Former Montana Grizzly Samori Toure catches 1st career NFL touchdown

MISSOULA — Welcome to the show, Samori Toure.

The former Montana Grizzlies wide receiver caught his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday evening in front of a primetime audience on Sunday Night Football. Toure, a rookie for the Green Bay Packers, caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

No matter what the score is. You love to see Samori Toure get his first touchdown. From Montana >> Nebraska >> Green Bay pic.twitter.com/KGguD0I4hF — John Miller (@JohnMillerNBC26) October 31, 2022

The Bills defeated the Packers 27-17 in the game.

Toure was able to separate from his defender and was wide open in the end zone where Rodgers found him. It was Toure's lone catch of the game and the second of his career, after the former Grizzly made his NFL debut last Sunday, where he caught one pass for four yards against the Washington Commanders.

Toure, a Portland, Oregon native, spent five years with the Montana Grizzlies and became an All-American with UM during a breakout 2019 season. Toure finished 2019 with school records in catches (87) and yards in a season (1,495) as well as receiving yards in a game (303) which is also a FCS playoff record which he achieved against Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 7, 2019.

Toure finished his career at Montana with with 155 receptions for 2,488 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled UM's 2020 season, Toure transferred to Nebraska as a grad transfer and in 2021 racked up 46 receptions for 898 yards and five touchdowns and was honorable mention All-Big 10.

After a strong pre-draft offseason, Toure was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Packers.

