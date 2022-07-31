Billings Cardinals, Butte Miners to meet in State A Legion Championship

BELGRADE — Temperatures weren't the only thing heating up in Gallatin County Saturday, so was the competition at the State A Legion Tournament with Billings Cardinals and the Butte Miners punching their ticket to the title game.

Billings Cardinals 13, Belgrade Bandits 11

Down 10-8 at the top of the fifth inning, Billings' Brady Randall smoked a line drive to left field bringing home Tayshawn Johnson for an RBI single to cut Belgrade's lead to one. Correspondingly, a hit-by-pitch with bases loaded tied the game at 10, but it was Kade Vatnsdal's shot to right field that regained the Cardinals' lead after two-and-a-half innings of playing from behind.

In the top of the seventh, Belgrade had one last shot to keep their season alive.

With one out and runners on first and second, Dyson Kinnaman smoked a line drive to the third baseman, Kade Vatnsdal, who quickly turned a double play by throwing out the runner at second to punch Billings' ticket to the State A Legion Championship.

Havre Northstars 5, Butte Miners 15

While Butte already secured their spot in Sunday's championship with a win on Friday, due to the tournament layout, the Miners still had to play Havre on Saturday.

The Miners jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with RBI singles from Rye Doherty, Zach Tierney, and Evan Starr.

Tierney and Eric Hart led the Miners with three RBIs each in Saturday 10-run victory, 15-10.

Butte will play Billings in the State A Championship on Sunday at 11 a.m.