8-Man roundup: Belt blows out Shelby

Belt Shelby football
Posted at 8:16 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 10:16:07-04

(Editor’s note: this article will be updated with scores and highlights as games finish)

Belt 44, Shelby 6

BELT—Belt played Shelby for the second week in a row but the Huskies made sure the Coyotes got zero momentum and got out to an early lead.

A costly pick-six from Shelby put Belt up halfway through the first and they never looked back, getting multiple scores from Bridger Vogl to lead the way for a 44-6 beatdown.

8-Man scores

Drummond-Philipsburg 42, Seeley-Swan 6
Joliet 70, Absarokee 6
Park City 36, Sheridan 34
Superior 30, Darby 26
St. Ignatius 58, Arlee 0

