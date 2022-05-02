2022 Montana Football Hall of Fame: Robert Doore

(Editor's note: Each Monday for eight weeks, MTN Sports is featuring a member of the 2022 Montana Football Hall of Fame Class leading into the June 25 banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets are available on the organization's website.)

BILLINGS - His legal name is Robert Ridesatthedoor, or Eee Tooks Dough Toop Pee, which translates to He Who Rides From The Enemy’s Door.

The Browning native recalls the shortening of his name to Robert Doore mostly “to be competitive in mainstream society,” he told MTN Sports in a feature story published in April of 2021.

This June, Doore will be inducted into the Montana Football Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport.

Raised on Browning's Blackfeet Reservation, Doore not long ago was the highest ranking Native American in the NFL since Jim Thorpe. His title at the time: Director of Guest Experience at FedExField for the Washington Redskins - now the Washington Commanders.

But rewind to his high school days and Doore recalls playing Big Red football for Browning's first team to reach the high school playoffs. His uncle Doug Davis played on Montana State’s 1984 national championship team. Doore says that's what instilled his football passion.

Now living in Denver, Doore continues to advocate for Native American culture working in pro sports and entertainment. He's a private business developer and owner, standing President and CEO of Chief Mountain Sports and Consulting.

Among highlights on a long list of achievements, Doore is a former International Ambassador where his focus was delivering Native American perspective on issues facing indigenous people. And he still sits on the International Youth Sports Committee. Holding degrees from Blackfeet Community College (Tribal College) and the University of Mary.

