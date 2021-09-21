2021 high school volleyball standings that have been submitted to MontanaSports.com are below. Standings can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
Eastern AA
(Updated Sept. 21)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Great Falls CMR
|4-0
|10-0
|Billings West
|4-0
|9-0
|Bozeman High
|2-2
|8-2
|Billings Senior
|2-2
|6-3
|Bozeman Gallatin
|2-2
|5-5
|Belgrade
|1-3
|4-5
|Billings Skyview
|1-3
|4-5
|Great Falls High
|0-4
|1-9
Western AA
(Updated Sept. 21)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Missoula Sentinel
|4-0
|8-2
|Kalispell Flathead
|3-1
|5-5
|Kalispell Glacier
|3-1
|5-5
|Helena High
|2-2
|4-6
|Helena Capital
|2-2
|3-7
|Butte
|2-2
|3-7
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-4
|1-9
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-4
|0-6
Northwest A
(Updated Sept. 21)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Columbia Falls
|2-0
|4-1
|Libby
|2-0
|2-2
|Polson
|1-0
|3-1
|Ronan
|0-1
|3-1
|Browning
|0-2
|1-2
|Whitefish
|0-2
|0-5
Southeastern A
(Updated Sept. 21)
Team
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hardin
|3-0
|6-1
|Billings Central
|2-0
|6-1
|Laurel
|1-1
|3-5
|Livingston
|0-2
|0-3
|Lockwood
|0-3
|1-7
Northeastern A
(Updated Sept. 21)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Havre
|3-1
|5-1
|Glendive
|2-1
|7-1
|Miles City
|2-1
|2-5
|Sidney
|0-1
|0-5
|Lewistown
|0-3
|0-4
Southwestern A
(Updated Sept. 21)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Corvallis
|4-0
|5-1
|Dillon
|3-1
|3-1
|Stevensville
|3-1
|3-3
|Butte Central
|2-2
|2-2
|Frenchtown
|1-3
|3-3
|Hamilton
|1-3
|1-5
|East Helena
|0-4
|0-4
District 4B
(Updated Sept. 21)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Huntley Project
|4-0
|7-0
|Joliet
|3-1
|7-3
|Shepherd
|3-1
|4-3
|Red Lodge
|1-2
|3-6
|Columbus
|1-3
|1-6
|Roundup
|0-5
|0-6
District 7C
(Updated Sept. 21)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fort Benton
|7-0
|7-0
|Geraldine-Highwood
|6-1
|6-1
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|4-3
|4-3
|North Star
|3-3
|3-3
|Chinook
|4-3
|4-3
|Centerville
|3-6
|3-6
|Big Sandy
|2-5
|2-6
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-3
|0-3
|Box Elder
|0-7
|0-7