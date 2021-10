MTN Sports

Posted at 7:54 AM, Oct 26, 2021

The 2021 State B football playoff bracket can be found here. 2021 Class B football playoffs scores and pairings (4N) Cut Bank @ (1W) Florence, 1 p.m.

(3E) Baker @ (2S) Columbus, 3 p.m.

(4W) Whitehall @ (1N) Malta, 1 p.m.

(3S) Jefferson @ (2E) Red Lodge, 1 p.m.

(4E) Shepherd @ (1S) Townsend, 1 p.m.

(3W) Bigfork @ (2N) Glasgow, 1 p.m.

(4S) Big Timber @ (1E) Huntley Project, 1 p.m.

(3N) Fairfield @ (2W) Eureka, 1 p.m. Quarterfinals, Nov. 6

Semifinals, Nov. 13

State championship, Nov. 20



