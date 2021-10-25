2021 Class AA football playoffs scores, pairings

The 2021 Class AA football playoffs bracket can be found here.

2021 Class AA football state playoffs

No. 1 Missoula Sentinel, No. 2 Butte, No. 1 Billings West and No. 2 Bozeman receive first-round byes

First round, Oct. 29

No. 5 Helena Capital @ No. 4 Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Bozeman Gallatin @ No. 3 Helena High, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Billings Senior @ No. 4 Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Missoula Big Sky @ No. 3 Great Falls High, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5

Semifinals, Nov. 12

State championship, Nov. 19