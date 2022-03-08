2 teams in Northwoods League ban MLB commissioner amid lockout

Two teams in the Northwoods League are unhappy with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred amid the league lockout, so they've decided to ban him from their games.

Last week, the Bizmark Larks announced they had banned Manfred until the lockout ended.

OFFICIAL: we are banning MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred until the lockout is resolved an official statement here: pic.twitter.com/uakeO1D2r8 — Bismarck Larks (@bismarcklarks) March 3, 2022

Thinking that wasn't a big enough punishment, the Kalamazoo Growlers announced on Friday that they were banning Manfred for life.

“The Growlers believe a ban of that magnitude is not enough for his crimes against baseball,” the team said in a statement. “The Growlers determined that a lifetime ban was the correct punishment for his transgressions.”

RELEASE: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has been given a lifetime ban from Growlers games. "The Growlers stand strong in their belief that fun is the key to baseball. Rob Manfred stands in direct opposition to these beliefs." Official Statement: pic.twitter.com/FP7dYQk7Ws — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) March 4, 2022

After owners and players couldn't agree on a new CBA before the league’s self-imposed deadline expired last Monday, Manfred has already canceled the first two series of the season.

“Rob Manfred and the MLB team owners have shown only an interest in money and not providing baseball for their players and fans,” the Growlers said in the press release. “They are trying to ruin baseball simply for their financial gain.”

Another week of games could be canceled, and players would have to forfeit pay if the MLB Players Association doesn't accept a new deal by Tuesday night, USA Today reported.