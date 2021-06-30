Watch

Actions

Spokane woman dies in crash near Missoula

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Bonner I90 Fatal Crash Map
Posted at 8:26 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 10:53:53-04

MISSOULA — A woman from Spokane died Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90 near Bonner.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 26-year-old was traveling eastbound on I-90 near mile marker 109 when she lost control of her vehicle and it rolled over into the median before ending up on the opposite side of the road.

Three other people in the vehicle – including two young children -- were transported to Saint Patrick Hospital in Missoula following the 4 p.m. crash. Two of them were treated for minor injuries.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. The MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Learn more here