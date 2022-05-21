Watch

Southern C track and field: Park City guys, Harlowton-Ryegate girls win by narrowest of margins

Posted at 9:28 AM, May 21, 2022
LAUREL — Park City's guys and Harlowton-Ryegate's girls won Southern B titles by the slimmest of margins on Friday in Laurel.

Park City edged Harlowton-Ryegate by a single point, 102-102. The Panthers finished second to the Engineers in the 1,600-meter relay to seal a Southern B crown.

Park City also won the 400-meter relay and had several individual winners, including Stockton Zimdars in the 110-meter hurdles (17.34) and 300-hurdles (43.90). Park City didn't have an individual winner in the field but littered it with placers.

The Harlowton-Ryegate girls won by an even smaller amount, .67 points over Reed Point-Rapelje - 70-69.33.

The Engineers saw freshman Cindy Power sweep the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, while RaeLynn Heggen won the 400-meter dash.

It came down to the final event, though, where the Engineers scored one point with a sixth-place finish. RPR finished second, .02 seconds behind Broadview-Lavina, to give the Engineers the Southern C title, saving the dramatics for the final race of the day.

Full results of the Southern C divisional track and field meet can be found here.

