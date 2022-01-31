Southbound traffic into U.S. is closed at Coutts-Sweet Grass port of entry

GREAT FALLS — U.S. Customs & Border Protection said in a news release on Monday afternoon (January 31, 2022) that while the Port of Sweet Grass in Montana, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has closed the Coutts, Alberta Port of Entry to inbound traffic.

As a result, travel north into Canada via the Coutts Port of Entry is currently unavailable. Drivers are advised that even though the Port of Sweet Grass remains open, their ability to enter the U.S. at the border crossing may be impeded by the continued closure of Canadian Highway 4 north of the Port of Entry.

If you are currently traveling or planning international travel via the Sweet Grass Port of Entry, CBP advises that you use another route utilizing a different Port of Entry.

A list of Ports of Entry in Montana can be found on the CBP website .

The closure is due to effects of a a large convoy of truckers and their supporters that started in western Canada heading to Ottawa several days ago, driving in protest of a Canadian mandate that truckers must quarantine for two weeks if passing into the country without a COVID vaccination. The convoy made it to the Canadian capital in Ottawa on Saturday.

A large group of truckers and supporters have also been gathered along the Montana-Canada border at Sweet Grass/Coutts for the last several days.

CBC Calgary reported on Saturday : "RCMP say a large demonstration has blocked off Highway 4 in southern Alberta in both the north and southbound lanes near the village of Coutts, Alta., stopping traffic to and from the Canada-United States border crossing. Cars, trucks, farm tractors and other vehicles have filled the highway — from south of Lethbridge, Alta., to the Canada-United States border crossing in Coutts — in support of a national trucker convoy that has arrived in Ottawa, with a stated goal of protesting the trucker COVID-19 vaccine mandate."

MTN News has a reporter at the border, and will have an update on the Monday evening newscasts.