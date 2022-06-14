Snow, wind force closure of Whitefish Mountain Resort
Whitefish Mountain Resort website
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 13:14:12-04
WHITEFISH - While parts of southern Montana are dealing with record flooding, it's snow and wind that's hitting the higher elevations of Northwest Montana.
Whitefish Mountain Resort has announced they are closed Tuesday and all activities have been canceled because of wind and snow.
The resort will be providing updates at https://www.facebook.com/skiwhitefish.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.