Small plane crashes at Missoula airport

MISSOULA - A small single-engine airplane crash landed at the Missoula airport just after 10 a.m. on Monday, sending the lone occupant to the hospital.

Airport Deputy Director Tim Damrow tells MTN News it appears there was an issue on landing.

The airport had emergency crews out there immediately, but Damrow tells us there was no fire.

They did transport the pilot to the hospital. We do not know the victim’s condition.

The airstrip was closed for about 90 minutes and some flights were diverted to Kalispell.

The airport opened up abound 11:30 a.m. and those diverted flights were expected to return to Missoula.

We have no information yet on the type of plane involved.

Crews remain on the scene to remove debris and to assess the circumstances of the accident.

Developing story. Check back for updates.