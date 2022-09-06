These Shower Steamers Turn Your Showers Into A Spa-Like Experience—And They’re On Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Imagine you’ve had a long day and would love to decompress in a natural, healthy way. A hot shower is a great way to loosen up tight muscles and wash away the day and its problems. Any time we hear we can heighten a daily task by turning it into a spa-like experience, our ears perk up! This is why we got excited when we learned about this bath-bomb alternative.

Shower steamers can heighten your shower experience, elevating your self-care to new levels of luxury. Shower steamers offer all the benefits of a bath bomb without needing to put the time or energy into drawing a tub.

Crafted with organic and natural ingredients and essential oils, the potent eucalyptus and mint add an extra layer of relaxation to your shower experience and help you feel rejuvenated and refreshed. These scents of aromatherapy are great for relaxation and stress relief and can relieve nasal congestion. A bag comes equipped with 15 individually wrapped tablets, which helps retain their freshness for as long as possible. The Eucalyptus and Mint Shower Steamers are 25% off right now on Amazon, going for $29.97 — about $2 per steamer.

Similar to bath bombs, shower steamers are activated with warm water. To use, place one tablet on the bottom of your shower and shower as usual.

With an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, a lot of reviewers speak highly of these shower steamers. Several people noted the scent stayed strong until the product is fully dissolved. One reviewer said they can last for more than one shower. She purchased them for her 83-year-old mother when she was suffering from COVID and her mom fell in love with them. Since she didn’t take long showers, they lasted for 2 to 3 showers.

Reviewer Stephanie thinks they are a great alternative to bath bombs when she doesn’t have the time to soak in a tub.

“The next best thing is the scent,” she wrote. “If you’re a fan of menthol, like tea tree, or eucalyptus scents, then this will be for you! I’ve always associated those scents with muscle relaxation and spas.”

These shower steamers would make an excellent gift for men or women. Another user said they would make a great addition to a gift basket. We like that this product is not tested on animals, is paraben-free, long-lasting and vegan.

Do you see yourself using this inexpensive at-home spa experience that doesn’t require planning ahead?

