Shorthanded Dawson Community College men down Lake Region State

LAKE REGION, N.D. - Playing shorthanded because of injury and illness, the DCC basketball men showed a lot of toughness in earning a 3rd straight road victory and their 24th win of the season, beating Lake Region State College 66-61.

“I loved the character and heart we showed tonight,” Coach Peterson shared. “We left for a seven hour bus ride at 6:00 am this morning and weren’t even sure how many players we would have with us, but the eight guys who came along were determined to make the most of the trip. We had to play a different style than normal and change some things up to be successful. Our depth has been so important for us all season long and it showed again tonight. We proved to ourselves that we can win in different ways.”

Dawson jumped out early with an 8-2 lead before the Royals responded with a 17-2 run. Behind DeAngelo Horn and Michael Jok, the Bucs steadily fought back to pull within three points at half-time 37-34.

In the second half, Dawson used a 15-2 run to take control of the game and held the home team to 24 points in the half to hold on for the 66-61 win. Lake Region only shot 29% from the field in the second half and went 1-13 from the 3-point line. DCC shot a meager 9-21 from the free throw line, but won the rebounding battle 48-40.

Horn the way for Dawson with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists. Jok added 17 points and 8 rebounds.

Lake Region's Clarence Daniels had a game high 22 points and 17 rebounds. Anthony Davis and James Somner had 13 points and 12 points respectively.

Dawson is now 24-5 overall and 16-4 in conference with one regular season game remaining. Lake Region drops to 17-12 overall and 11-9 in conference.

