Sheriff's deputy helps deliver a baby beside a Florida highway

Being on the front lines, police officers can always expect the unexpected, but being a last-minute midwife was probably not in this Florida deputy's plans.

Master Deputy Daniel "Red" Jones successfully helped deliver a baby inside a car alongside Highway 60 in Plant City, Florida, after a driver approached him in a panic and said his wife was in labor.

Jones quickly called Hillsborough County Fire Rescue for help, but time was of the essence.

This baby wanted to come into the world as soon as possible, and without thinking twice about it, Jones encouraged the mother through the delivery, and the baby girl made her appearance "within minutes," said the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones's quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity," said Sheriff Chad Chronisterin a press release. "This is his third time assisting a citizen with delivering a baby! While delivering in the front seat of a car was not the original birth plan, Master Deputy Jones reassured the mother of six that she was in good hands. I wish mom, dad, and their new baby girl all the joy and happiness. Congratulations!"

Officials say the mother is OK and the baby is healthy. They were both transported to a nearby hospital by the fire rescue team.

Jones is "thrilled to help welcome this baby girl into the world and even recommended that they name the baby "Red," the sheriff’s office stated.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com