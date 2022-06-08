Shawn McGinley takes over Dawson Community College Rodeo

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Shawn McGinley is the new head rodeo coach at Dawson Community College, the Buccaneers announced on Wednesday morning.

“I’m excited to be a part of the DCC team,” said McGinley, who grew up in Dillon and graduated from Beaverhead County High School.

He competed in the Montana Junior Rodeo Association, Montana High School Rodeo Association (MHSRA), and the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Big Sky Region while a student at Northwest College and Western Montana College. Professionally he competed in the Northern Rodeo Association, Eastern Idaho Rodeo Association and in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. McGinley extensive contacts in the rodeo world throughout Montana and the surrounding region will be critical in his recruiting efforts.

“Shawn has great life experience, relates well with people, knows how to manage tight budgets, and will be a great coach for our athletes in the arena and also in life,” said DCC Athletic Director Joe Peterson. “He really understands what junior college is about and the benefit of it. Our program is headed in the right direction and I am confident he will continue the upward trajectory.”

Under the recent leadership of Shaylee Wahl, DCC's rodeo program finished 6th in the men’s standings and 5th in women’s for the Big Sky Region this past year.

McGinley has coached football, basketball, wrestling as well as rodeo. He is certified as a judge in the Northern Rodeo Association and MHSRA, helped with many goat tying, breakaway roping, bareback and saddle bronc schools. He has helped coach both of his daughters who have had successful rodeo careers. McGinley is currently a small business owner in Bozeman, running a carpet business he founded.