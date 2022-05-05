Semi truck careens off I-90 smashes into vehicles in Missoula parking lot

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m. - May 5, 2022

MISSOULA - A witness who pulled the semi-truck driver out of the truck told our reporter James Dobson, that the driver was traveling eastbound on I-90 near the Reserve Street exit when the driver started coughing.

James Dobson/MTN News

The driver said he lost control and the semi went across the westbound lanes, and then crashed through several storage containers and a few vehicles between the My Place Hotel and the Cracker Barrel restaurant.

Numerous agencies responded to the crash including the Missoula Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(first report - 2 p.m. - May 5, 2022)

An accident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday involving a semi-truck and passenger car on Interstate 90 near the Reserve Street exit.

Both vehicles landed in the Cracker Barrel parking lot along I-90.

James Dobson/MTN News

There is no word on injuries at this time.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

- information from James Dobson and Melissa Rafferty