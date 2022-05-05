Semi truck careens off I-90 smashes into vehicles in Missoula parking lot

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m. - May 5, 2022
MISSOULA - A witness who pulled the semi-truck driver out of the truck told our reporter James Dobson, that the driver was traveling eastbound on I-90 near the Reserve Street exit when the driver started coughing.
The driver said he lost control and the semi went across the westbound lanes, and then crashed through several storage containers and a few vehicles between the My Place Hotel and the Cracker Barrel restaurant.
Numerous agencies responded to the crash including the Missoula Fire Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(first report - 2 p.m. - May 5, 2022)
An accident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday involving a semi-truck and passenger car on Interstate 90 near the Reserve Street exit.
Both vehicles landed in the Cracker Barrel parking lot along I-90.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
We will have additional information as it becomes available.
- information from James Dobson and Melissa Rafferty