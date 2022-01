SCOREBOARD: High school wrestling - Jan. 8

Below are results from high school wrestling competition from Saturday, Jan. 8. Results can be sent to sports@ktvh.com

Western Montana Ronan Invitational

Individual results can be found here.

BOYS TEAM SCORES



1 Boys - Frenchtown High School 252.5 2 Boys - Columbia Falls High School 186.5 3 Boys - Ronan High School 150.0 4 Boys - Flathead High School 126.0 5 Boys - Libby High School 103.0 6 Boys - Browning High School 93.5 7 Boys - Glacier High School 88.0 8 Boys - St. Ignatius/Charlo High School 62.0 8 Boys - Townsend High School 62.0 10 Boys - Polson High School 29.0 11 Boys - Deer Lodge High School 0.0 11 Boys - East Helena High School 0.0

GIRLS TEAM SCORES



1 Girls - Glacier High School 171.0 2 Girls - Flathead High School 139.5 3 Girls - Frenchtown High School 64.0 4 Girls - Ronan High School 62.0 5 Girls - Plains High School 47.0 6 Girls - East Helena High School 44.0 7 Girls - Browning High School 38.0 8 Girls - Deer Lodge High School 24.0 9 Girls - Thompson Falls High School 4.0 10 Girls - Polson High School 3.0 11 Girls - Columbia Falls High School 0.0 11 Girls - Libby High School 0.0 11 Girls - St. Ignatius/Charlo High School 0.0 11 Girls - Townsend High School 0.0

Cut Bank Booster Invitational

Individual results can be found here.

BOYS TEAM SCORES



1 CUT BANK 226.0 2 HAVRE 198.0 3 JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL 150.5 4 FERGUS (LEWISTOWN) 107.5 5 CONRAD HIGH SCHOOL 95.0 6 CIRCLE 91.0 7 CHOTEAU 81.0 7 FORT BENTON 81.0 9 CHINOOK 76.0 9 POPLAR 76.0 11 SIMMS 67.0 12 MALTA 57.5 13 FAIRFIELD 57.0 14 CASCADE 56.0 15 SHELBY 36.0 16 GFH JV 33.0 17 CMR JV 32.0 18 VALIER 27.0 19 ARLEE 23.0 20 CHESTER/JOPLIN/INVERNESS 11.0 21 WOLF POINT 7.0 22 HARLEM HIGH SCHOOL 6.0 23 BIG SANDY 4.0 23 HEART BUTTE 4.0

GIRLS TEAM SCORES