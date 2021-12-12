SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 10

(Editor's note: this will be updated)
Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Friday, Dec. 10.
High school boys basketball
Belt 54, Florence 46
Big Sandy 52, Sunburst 51 (OT)
Bozeman High 62, Helena High 42
Bridger 84, Ekalaka 45
Broadus 61, Jordan 45
Butte Central 66, Polson 45
Circle 30, Savage 15
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 62, Helena Christian 42
Colstrip 66, Big Timber 40
Dutton-Brady 54, Centerville 49
Ennis 48, Geraldine-Highwood 39
Frenchtown 49, Livingston 42
Froid-Medicine Lake 63, Shelby 57
Fort Benton 46, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 22
Great Falls Central 64, Fromberg 19
Great Falls CMR 41, Kalispell Glacier 38
Great Falls High 57, Kalispell Flathead 47
Glendive 64, Sidney 47
Hamilton 72, Columbia Falls 67 (OT)
Helena Capital 59, Bozeman Gallatin 50
Joliet 57, Forsyth 21
Kellogg (ID) 51, Bigfork 42
Lame Deer 65, Huntley Project 43
Laurel 53, Miles City 49
Lewistown 70, Dillon 65
Libby 52, Stevensville 19
Lodge Grass 77, Harlem 74
Lone Peak 45, Whitehall 36
Malta 54, Missoula Loyola 48
Manhattan 58, Shields Valley 53
Manhattan Christian 65, Conrad 18
Poplar 73, St. Labre 46
Richey-Lambert 54, Wibaux 52
Ronan 59, Corvallis 49
Seeley-Swan 64, Alberton-Superior 33
Stillwater Christian 50, Thompson Falls 46
St. Ignatius 78, Charlo 42
Three Forks 72, Fairfield 69
Townsend 62, West Yellowstone 49
Twin Bridges 51, Deer Lodge 44
Winnett-Grass Range 52, Reed Point-Rapelje 12
Whitefish 70, East Helena 46
White Sulphur Springs 54, North Star 48
Wolf Point 57, Shepherd 45
High school girls basketball
Anaconda 72, Choteau 40
Belt 45, Florence 36
Bigfork 61, Kellogg (ID) 41
Big Sandy 47, Sunburst 40
Billings Skyview 63, Missoula Big Sky 18
Billings West 70, Missoula Sentinel 60
Broadview-Lavina 54, Custer-Hysham 42
Butte Central 47, Polson 29
Centerville 48, Dutton-Brady 30
Circle 54, Savage 32
Colstrip 74, Big Timber 68
Columbia Falls 40, Hamilton 36
Dillon 39, Gardiner 37
Ekalaka 50, Bridger 38
Ennis 41, Geraldine-Highwood 28
Frenchtown 58, Livingston 29
Froid-Medicine Lake 50, Shelby 29
Forsyth 49, Joliet 39
Great Falls Central 32, Fromberg 11
Hardin 59, Box Elder 54
Helena Capital 68, Bozeman Gallatin 29
Helena High 33, Bozeman 25
Huntley Project 64, Lame Deer 61
Jefferson 48, Columbus 37
Kalispell Flathead 39, Great Falls High 32
Lone Peak 44, Whitehall 35
Malta 76, Missoula Loyola 63
Manhattan Christian 65, Conrad 41
Missoula Big Sky 52, Billings Skyview 44
Missoula Hellgate 63, Billings Senior 24
North Star 56, White Sulphur Springs 27
Poplar 81, St. Labre 17
Red Lodge 42, Glasgow 41
Reed Point-Rapelje 34, Winnett-Grass Range 25
Richey-Lambert 54, Wibaux 35
Roy-Winifred 49, Melstone 33
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 49, Fort Benton 23
Salmon (ID) 51, Darby 34
Seeley-Swan 66, Alberton-Superior 33
Sidney 57, Glendive 46
Sheridan 30, Harlowton-Ryegate 29 (OT)
Shields Valley 36, Manhattan 34 (OT)
Stevensville 51, Libby 29
St. Ignatius 55, Charlo 40
Thompson Falls 77, Stillwater Christian 34
Three Forks 35 Fairfield 26
Twin Bridges 58, Deer Lodge 29
West Yellowstone 40, Townsend 28
Westby-Grenora 36, Fairview 31
Whitefish 40, East Helena 29
Wolf Point 52, Shepherd 45