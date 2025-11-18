Tech company Cloudflare's outage causing major websites to malfunction

Internet users trying to utilize websites such as X or ChatGPT are having difficulty using numerous outlets Tuesday morning.

Cloudflare reported an outage Tuesday, causing dozens of major websites to provide an error message. It is unclear when exactly the service could be restored.

Cloudflare said Tuesday, "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented."

"Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly," the company said earlier Tuesday.

When internet users go to a company's website, instead of going directly to the site's servers, Cloudflare filters users to check for malicious requests. This is done to prevent large-scale attacks. The company also caches content in order for sites to load faster.