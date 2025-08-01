Where does the potential TikTok ban stand?

President Donald Trump has delayed enforcement of a law that would ban TikTok in the U.S. three times — but will he do it a fourth time?

The latest extension expires on Sept. 17, giving TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, until then to divest from the popular video-sharing app.

The bipartisan law, signed in 2024, requires ByteDance to sell TikTok, citing national security concerns. Lawmakers warned that the Chinese government could compel the company to hand over user data or manipulate the app’s algorithm to sway public opinion.

Glenn Gerstell, former general counsel of the National Security Agency, argued in a New York Times op-ed that the security concerns have only intensified since the law was passed.

“Our relations are more adversarial than they were before,” Gerstell told Scripps News. “So whatever risk we thought we had with TikTok — and we can debate whether that was right or overhyped — whatever risks there were, they’re certainly worse now due to China’s more adversarial position.”

President Trump has previously said a deal was in the works that would satisfy the law, but it has ultimately not materialized. With just over a month remaining before the latest deadline, it’s unclear whether a deal is any closer.

Watch Gerstell’s full interview with Scripps News to hear whether he believes President Trump can continue delaying enforcement — and what other security threats Americans may face from China.

