More Americans are boosting their income with the help of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the business world — and how you can make money in it.

Entrepreneurs are now using AI tools to be more productive, take side hustles and boost their income. By 2030, investment bank Morgan Stanley predicts the tools will help workers earn more than $83 billion from multiple income streams.

Rachel Wells — a Forbes contributor, YouTube influencer and award-winning serial entrepreneur — is one person using AI to add to her business belt by creating a startup.

Wells told Scripps News her startup will be an "all-in-one digital workspace," replacing the physical office with an AI-powered platform. Through it, she said she's going to help freelancers and those who want to be entrepreneurs to have a place to "perform their best work and be creative."

And although anyone can, in theory, start their own business or be self-employed, Wells said AI is an added assistance we haven't had before. Until now, she said, an entrepreneur would have to take up a "lot of mental space" doing creative work, coming up with strategies and plans, writing emails and so on.

"When you get into business, you get into it for the love of it. You get into because you enjoy what you do. You don't really want to have to think about the admin type of stuff," Wells told Scripps News. "So what AI does is it kind of takes over some of that pressure, and it augments your work. When you leverage it correctly, you're able to cut the time that you spend."

Wells also told Scripps News how the world is adapting toward freelancers, how AI jobs will impact the economy and gave her advice for those concerned that AI can take over their job.

To view Wells' full interview, watch the video above.