101 dogs rescued from alleged puppy mill in North Carolina

They weren't dalmatians, but 101 puppies in North Carolina are getting a happy ending.

Animal control officers rescued the dogs from an alleged puppy mill in Raleigh after responding to a complaint about chickens living in poor conditions on the property.

According to the SPCA of Wake County, the dogs were discovered inside the home in what they described as "egregious" conditions. Some animals were found in cages stacked to the ceiling, with up to six dogs per cage, while others were wandering loose through their own waste.

The rescued dogs include popular pure and designer breeds such as Pomeranians, Yorkies and "Doodle" mixes. Several of the dogs were pregnant or nursing puppies at the time of the rescue, the SPCA said.

Veterinarians are currently evaluating and treating the animals before some are made available for adoption.

