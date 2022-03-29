Sage Newman, Clay Tryan lead PRCA world standings

BILLINGS - Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman and Billings team roper Clay Tryan are in control of the PRCA's latest world standings heading into April.

Newman, who in December made his first appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, leads Utah's Stetson Wright by over $8,000 with $89,613.80 earned this season. He's third in the new NFR Playoff Series saddle bronc standings with 2311.78 points and sits 13th in the series' all-around.

2022 PRCA World Standings

Tryan, a three-time world champion header, has earned $68,921.93 and leads Hoboken, Georgia's Kaleb Driggers by over $13,000. He sits second in the NFR Playoff Series with 2148.74 points and is 17th in the series' all-around standings.

Jordan's Connor Murnion is currently sixth in the PRCA All-Around World Standings with $16,426.30. He's collected $19,655.95 in bull riding and $4,061.85 in saddle bronc.