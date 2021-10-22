Ronan man killed, 2 others hurt in Highway 93 crash

ST. IGNATIUS — A Ronan man died in a Thursday morning crash on US Highway 93 near St. Ignatius.

The Montana Patrol reports the victim was driving an SUV southbound near mile marker 34 when his vehicle was hit by an SUV that crossed the centerline while heading northbound.

The force of the crash forced the southbound SUV off the road where it rolled over. The driver, a 58-year-old man from Ronan, was killed in the crash.

The victim’s passenger — a 55-year-old Ronan woman who was thrown from the vehicle — was taken to St. Patrick Hospital following the crash.

The driver of the northbound SUV — a 49-year-old man from Arlee — was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Ronan.

The MHP is continuing to investigate what caused the crash.

