Rocky Mountain College women improve to 23-3, men fall at MSU-Northern

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

HAVRE - No. 15 Rocky Mountain College led wire-to-wire Thursday night on the way to a 72-55 women's basketball win at MSU-Northern. The Battlin’ Bears go to 23-3, 11-2 on the year.

Rocky was led on offense by N’ Dea Flye, who had a game high 25 points, five rebounds, two assists, and seven steals. Kloie Thatcher added 23 points, three rebounds, and three assists. The Battlin’ Bears shot 47.6 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from the arc, and 83.3 percent from the line.

Montana State University-Northern (8-19, 1-12) was led by Peyton Kehr with 14 points and seven rebounds. L'Tia Lawrence added 11 points, four rebounds, and six assists. Sydney Hovde added 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Skylights shot 42.1 percent from the field, 15.4 percent from deep, and 83.3 percent from the charity stripe.

Rocky had 21 points off turnovers to the Skylight’s 12 points. Rocky had 24 points in the paint to MSU-Northern’s 26 points. Rocky took 56 seconds to score, and the Battlin’ Bears held their lead for the rest of the contest.

The Battlin’ Bears host Carroll College on First Interstate Bank Court in the Fortin Education Center Saturday February 12 at 2 p.m.

Meantime, Rocky's men fell short to an energetic Lights team, 79-60. The Battlin’ Bears now sit 11-14, 4-9 in conference.

Rocky was led on offense by Jesse Owens, who had 20 points, two rebounds, and three assists. Beau Santistevan added 16 points, two rebounds, and one assist. The Battlin’ Bears shot 39.7 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from the arc, and 71.4 percent from the line.

Montana State University-Northern (18-10, 6-7) was led by Mascio McCadney with 24 points, three rebounds, and eight assists. Immanuel Anderson added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jesse Keltner added 10 points and seven rebounds. The Lights shot 47.9 percent from the field, 30.8 percent from deep, and 50 percent from the charity stripe.

Rocky had four points off turnovers to the Lights’ 16 points. Both Rocky and Northern had 22 points in the paint.

The Battlin’ Bears host Carroll College on First Interstate Bank Court in the Fortin Education Center Saturday February 12 at 4 p.m.