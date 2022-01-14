Rocky Mountain College women dominate Montana Western for 14th consecutive win

(Editor's note: RMC media release)

The Battlin' Bears women held the lead for 38 minutes and 30 seconds out of 40 minutes, to defeat Montana Western 80 to 45. The Battlin' Bears are now 16-1, 5-0 on the year.

Rocky was led on offense by N' Dea Flye, who had 25 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and five steals. Shauna Bribiescas scored another 18 points, four rebounds, and one block. Kloie Thatcher added 14 points, five rebounds, two steals, and a block, as well. The Battlin' Bears shot 45.1 percent from the field, 38.2 percent from the arc, and 50 percent from the line.

Montana Western was led by Shainy Mack with eight points, and four rebounds. Lilly Gopher and Joelnell Momberg added seven points each. The Bulldogs shot 29.6 percent from the field, 14.3 percent from deep, and 83.3 percent from the charity stripe.

Rocky had 33 points off turnovers to the Bulldog's six points. Rocky had 20 points in the paint to Western's 22 points. Rocky was up by as much as 37 points in the contest.

The Battlin' Bears host the No. 22 University of Providence on Saturday at 2 p.m. on First Interstate Bank Court in the Fortin Education Center.