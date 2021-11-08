Rocky Mountain College football takes down MSU-Northern

(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College press release)

BILLINGS— Rocky Mountain College defeated MSU-Northern 19-7 on Saturday.

Rocky had two field goals by senior Riley Garrett in the first half. The Lights scored on a long touchdown run by Cannan Smith. Then the Battlin’ Bears took control back and finished the game on a 14 to zero run to take the lead and finish with a win. Nate Dick and George Tribble scored rushing touchdowns for Rocky.

The win makes the battle for the Frontier Conference a two-horse race, between Rocky and College of Idaho. Both teams are 7-2 on the year. Rocky has the head-to-head win.

Rocky had a very balanced offense on the day. Nate Dick had 187 yards passing, 55 yards rushing, and one touchdown. Freshman Zaire Wilcox added 53 rushing yards. Seniors Carter Garsjo and Luc Overton lead the receiving corps with four catches each for 57 and 43 yards respectively. Overton added 71 yards on four punt returns. Nate dick

Montana State University-Northern was led by Kaymen Cureton with 134 yards passing and four yards rushing. Cannan Smith lead the Lights in rushing with 47 yards and MSU-Northern’s sole touchdown on the day. Marvin Williams Jr. added 75 yards receiving.

Rocky outgained the Lights 375 to 208. Rocky averaged 4.3 yards per rush to Northern’s 2.2. Rocky won the time of possession battle with 31:27.

The Battlin’ Bears travel to Montana Western this coming Saturday to take on the Bulldogs.