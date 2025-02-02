Rising Artists: Lockwood saxophone player taking cues from The King

BILLINGS — There’s always an origin story, a reason why a musician picked their specific instrument. Landon Longero's came in 5th grade.

"I was between (saxophone) and the trumpet," the Lockwood High School senior said.

So he turned to an unlikely source for help.

"My grandpa likes Elvis Presley," Longero said. "A lot of his music has lots of saxophone in it, so that drew me to there."

"We have been on an Elvis cruise," said grandpa Steve Herbst. "And we have taken the grandkids to Graceland."

CASEY CONLON / MTN News Steve Herbst has plenty of Elvis Presley memorabilia in his Billings home.

It’s hard to find anyone in Billings who knows more about Elvis than 'Papa Steve,' though Landon is getting closer. He and his brother finished second in Sirius XM’s popular Elvis Quiz Show on one of those trips to Graceland. It’s no surprise what he picked to solo in his early sax playing days: Love Me Tender, an Elvis classic.

Longero's only inspiration bigger than Elvis? Papa Steve.

"He’s my biggest supporter in music, all over," Longero said. "He’s been to every single performance I’ve ever had."

"His family has really stepped in," echoed Lockwood High band director Jeremy Ruff. "They're a little too fixated on Elvis, but other than that I think they do a darn good job."

Photo courtesy Vonnie Longero Landon Longero (left) and his brother smile after taking 2nd place in the Elvis Quiz Show on Sirius XM Radio.

We knew Papa Steve and wife Vonnie wouldn’t miss Thursday’s Big Band Bash - Steve in full Elvis regalia - to watch Longero solo with Lockwood’s jazz band. Even grandpa can’t believe how far his grandson has come.

"I saw the passion in him," Herbst said. "Every step of the way, no matter what we were doing, the first day was always a disaster. But then he would get used to it, fall in love and advance on."

Advanced is a good word for Longero now. He plays all over, even as lead alto sax in the Billings Community Band, featuring all ages.

"Two years ago, the Community Band invited (Lockwood) to do a concert with them. And I just kind of stuck with them after that," Longero said. "Billings is a great music community. I've found a lot there."

Photo courtesy Vonnie Herbst Landon Longero smiles during a Billings Community Band rehearsal, a group made up of players of all ages.

"A lot of work has to be done outside of the classroom. That's definitely happening with him," Ruff said. "When I first got to know him, he was very quiet and subdued. Slowly over time, he's built up to be kind of a force."

Just like someone else was.