Rising Artists: Billings Senior's Gainan has lots of rhythm

BILLINGS — The double bass is a beast: six feet tall, 25 pounds, ominous tone. In other words, it’s exactly what Landon Gainan was looking for.

"I remember thinking that big instrument holds so much power," Gainan said. "And also, I wanted to be original and be the one bass player."

That was in elementary school, though the story of how he switched from cello to bass is up for debate.

"I was teaching orchestra at Highland Elementary School, and he really wanted to play the bass," Richele Sitton, now the Billings Senior Orchestra Director, said. "So I said, 'Why aren't you playing the bass?'”

"I remember a little different story," Gainan said. "I remember her saying playing bass would be fun, and the next thing I knew, I was playing it."

CASEY CONLON / MTN News Billings Senior's Landon Gainan is one of the best young bassists in Montana.

Whoever started it, Gainan has run with it. He’s developed into one of the best young bassists not just in the state, but the entire region: he recently made the All Northwest Orchestra. He also, at just 18, has already played with the Billings Symphony next to Sitton, the principal bassist.

"It doesn’t happen very often," Sitton said. "I've probably only had one other student in 26 years that has done that."

But that’s just part of Gainan’s genius. He’s also an accomplished electric bassist, playing in the pit orchestra for Billings Studio Theater’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat during November and December.

CASEY CONLON / MTN News Landon Gainan (center) plays electric bass during a rehearsal of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Billings Studio Theater.

And we actually first met Gainan last year on drums, playing with Kickstand: The Tricycle Trio and Rising Artist pianist Adam Bach.

"The drums and the bass, they’re in love with each other," Gainan said.

“He gets it for jazz, for rock, and then being a drummer, he’s got everything going for him," Sitton added.

CASEY CONLON / MTN News Landon Gainan is also an accomplished drummer, playing in multiple bands including Kickstand: The Tricycle Trio when he was a junior at Billings Senior High School.

He's even got the name. Yes, he’s *that* Gainan.

"Whenever there's a substitute teacher, they'll read my last say and say, ‘Gainan? Like the flower store?’," Gainan said. "They'll say it as a joke, because they won't expect the answer to be yes, but I've embraced it, being the flower boy."

One of his first jobs was as a flower delivery driver - one he’ll never forget.

"One time, a person said, ‘You have best job ever, delivering smiles.' And that changed my perspective," Gainan said.

Photo courtesy Gainan's One of Landon Gainan's first jobs was delivering flowers for his family's namesake company.

He's starting to think of music the same way.

"Music is a very emotional thing, both playing music and listening to it" he said. "You have to be very emotionally available, and I think that’s a beautiful thing."