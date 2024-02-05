Watch Now
Rising Artists: A year and counting

Posted at 11:10 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 13:32:58-05

BILLINGS — Over the last year, we've met painters, singers, pianists, and even a puppeteer - all part of the next generation of Yellowstone County artists and musicians.

"Rising Artists: A year and counting" gives us a look back at some of the incredible high school seniors we've featured since the series began in January 2023. The students are chosen through a partnership with Arts Without Boundaries, a local non-profit organization focused on growing music and arts in the community.

Watch the video above for a look at some of our selected Rising Artists and tune in on the final Sunday of each month for our latest feature.

