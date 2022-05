Posted at 6:27 AM, May 09, 2022

Below are results of the Yellowstone Bank Freshman Invitational at Billings West High School on Thursday afternoon. Highlights include the Billings West boys 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams setting meet records. Results

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.