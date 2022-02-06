Watch

Actions

Results: Class B-C divisional wrestling - Day 1

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Wrestling
Posted at 8:51 AM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 10:51:11-05

Below are the team scores after the first day of the 2021-2022 Class B-C divisional wrestling tournaments.

The tournaments will continue Saturday.

Eastern B-C (Colstrip)

To view individual weight class brackets, click here.

1Huntley Project260.0
2Glasgow 255.5
3Circle 115.0
4Colstrip 111.0
5Columbus/Absarokee/Park City 108.0
6Poplar 98.5
7Baker 91.0
7Fort Benton/Big Sandy 91.0
9Shepherd 67.0
10Malta/Whitewater 64.0
11Forsyth 49.0
12Chinook 47.0
12Red Lodge 47.0
14Harlem 31.0
15Powder River Co. (Broadus) 27.0
15Wolf Point 27.0
17White Sulphur Springs 25.0
18Great Falls Central 13.0
19Chester-Joplin-Inverness 0.0

Western B-C (Butte)

To view individual weight class brackets, click here.

1Cut Bank114.0
2Jefferson (Boulder) 112.0
3Anaconda 81.0
4Lincoln County (Eureka) 79.0
5Fairfield/Augusta 76.0
6Superior/Alberton 70.0
7Whitehall/Harrison 69.0
8Choteau 66.0
9St. Ignatius/Charlo 64.0
10Conrad 61.0
11Thompson Falls 57.5
12Florence-Carlton 57.0
13Cascade 54.0
14Bigfork 51.5
15Broadwater (Townsend) 48.0
16Three Forks/Ennis 42.5
17Plains/Hot Springs 41.0
18Simms 36.0
19Arlee 22.5
20Manhattan 21.0
21Valier 16.0
22Shelby 3.0
23Darby 0.0
23Heart Butte 0.0
23Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) 0.0
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader