GOP members threaten to form new party

More than 100 members of the Republican Party say there needs to be change.

The group plans to release a statement Thursday that calls for reforms and threatens to create a new party if changes do not happen.

The statement is expected to outline 13 core values the group wants the party to support.

Reuters reports some of the people behind this effort include former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge, former Transportation Secretary Mary Peters and Evan McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran as an independent in the 2016 presidential election.

