Speaker Johnson to attend Zinke rally in Billings

BILLINGS - U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is scheduled to be in Billings to attend a campaign event for Ryan Zinke.

According to Zinke's website, Johnson will be in Billings on Friday, Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. The website invites people to RSVP for the event but does not disclose a location.

According to a press release issued Thursday morning by Zinke's office, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and other state elected officials will also be in Billings on Friday for the event, which was described as "a grassroots rally to boost Republican candidates up and down the ticket."

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and State Auditor Troy Downing, who is running for the other congressional House seat in Montana, will also attend the event in Billings on Friday, the press release states.

It was unclear why Zinke would host a campaign event in Billings, which is outside of his congressional district. Zinke, a Republican, is being challenged for the U.S. House District 1 set by Democrat Monica Tranel.

According to Zinke's website, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was in Kalispell for a Zinke rally on Aug. 10.