Candidates in Montana U.S. Senate, governor races hit final stretch of campaign

BILLINGS — Across Montana, candidates are hosting rallies and parties as a last-ditch effort to encourage voters to get out before Nov. 5.

On Friday, Democrats held a "Big Sky Victory Get Out The Vote" tour in Billings. The event was headlined by U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is seeking a fourth term, and Kalispell businessman Ryan Busse, who is challenging incumbent Gov. Greg Gianforte. Busse's running mate, Raph Graybill, attorney general candidate Ben Alke, superintendent of public instruction candidate Shannon O'Brien, and supreme court clerk Erin Ferris-Olsen were also there.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News Jon Tester, Nov. 1



Tester told MTN News at the event that it's been a challenging race.

"Because of the money that's poured into these races, it's been insane. It's been very difficult, but Montanans are good people, and they understand Montana, and I have full faith that the election is going to go very, very well on Tuesday. Because, Montanans want want's best for Montana, and what's best for Montana, is electing me," Tester said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Ryan Busse, Nov. 1



Busse responded to a question about what has surprised him during his race.

He said, "Well, what has surprised me is how bad affordability is hitting folks in the state, how bad the property tax thing really is. People are, they're in a bad way because of it. (That) doesn't have to happen. We had a $2.6 billion surplus and still, he raised people's taxes. That's wrong, and it really surprised me really how bad that folks are hurting. It's a bad spot."

Republican Tim Sheehy, who is challenging Tester, was in Manhattan Friday with U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, to encourage voting.

"You have to vote. There are thousands of young men and women buried all over this world under little white headstones, from Moracco to Southeast Asia. And they fought for your privilege to vote. We call it a right but it’s a privilege and blessing to be an American and be able to choose your leaders," Sheehy told his crowd.

Sheehy left before MTN News could request an interview.

Meanwhile, Gianforte was in Columbus Friday to honor two teens, Grayson Williams and Chancy Segeberg, for their heroic efforts to save a friend's life after a car accident.