Remains of Polson man reported missing found in Missoula County

POLSON — The human remains of a missing Polson man have been found near the Garnet Ghost Town

Ben Griffing, 62, was reported missing to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 4, 2021.

It was reported he had left town to go hiking and winter camping and the last contact with Griffing was made in Missoula on Jan. 22, 2021, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Griffing’s vehicle was located at the Garnet Ghost Town parking area off of Montana Highway 200 on April 1 but following a search of the immediate area, no sign of Griffing was found.

Sheriff Bell says a backpack was found on April 10 by shed hunters approximately two miles from Griffing’s vehicle. His remains were found two days later by Missoula County Search and Rescue.

The Missoula County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death. However, no foul play is suspected.