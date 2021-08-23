Watch

No mask mandate for Billings Catholic Schools, for now

Posted at 10:12 PM, Aug 22, 2021
BILLINGS — The Billings Catholic Schools will strongly encourage all students and staff to wear masks when classes begin Monday, but will not require them.

BCS President Shaun Harrington told Q2 Sunday he will stick with a Board of Trustees recommendation made Wednesday making masks optional inside all buildings. Harrington stressed that he will continue to monitor COVID-19 data within Yellowstone County daily, and that if a COVID cluster appears in any of the schools, or if two of four of the county's Unified Health Command COVID markers move into the red, a mask mandate will be triggered.

All K-9 students begin classes Monday with a half-day, while 10-12 students join them Tuesday for the first full day of the 2021-22 school year.

School District 2 superintendent Greg Upham reinstated a mask mandate Saturday for all Billings public schools.

