Reba McEntire And Her Son Danced To Her Song At His Wedding

The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire.

That was the case when McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.

Following the ceremony, the groom had his special dance with mom while still in front of the castle. And, the song chosen for the duo was a perfect soundtrack for the moment: McEntire’s own hit, “You’re Gonne Be (Always Loved By Me).”

The 2005 song tells the story of a mom who shares the unconditional love she has for her child, despite all of the challenges that come with life. It concludes with this beautiful verse:

You’re gonna fly with every dream you chase

We just have to believe things work out like they should

Life has no guarantees, but always loved by me

You’re gonna be, always loved by me

Guests at the wedding captured a video of the groom and his mom sharing the dance at the foot of Cinderella Castle, just like a fairy tale. It got picked up by social media and found its way to TikTok, where a fan page of McEntire’s posted it.

As if that wasn’t enough wedding magic for the bride and groom for one night, McEntire entertained guests during a dinner reception at Epcot with a rousing version of her hit song, “Fancy.”

Nashville singer and songwriter Zach McCabe shared a TikTok video of the performance, which had the entire room dancing and singing along.

Here’s hoping their married life is as fun and happy as their wedding day — although that may be a tall order!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.