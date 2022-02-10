‘Reading Rainbow’ Live Reboot Set To Debut In March

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Book lovers of all ages, it’s time to celebrate! The long-awaited return of “Reading Rainbow” has set a premiere date. After a 15-year hiatus, fans of the show are probably ready to tune in and share the experience with their own families.

“Reading Rainbow Live” will debut at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 6, in its new format, which will be a live show on the virtual platform Looped.

While the format will differ slightly from the original show, which was hosted by LeVar Burton, the premise of “Reading Rainbow Live” remains highlighting quality children’s books in order to nurture a life-long love for reading.

Here’s a tweet announcing the debut event:

Tickets are on sale NOW for our first live event on March 6th! Head to the link in your bio to purchase your tickets. We cannot wait to meet you in less than a month! pic.twitter.com/Es6vFQ4qpx — Reading Rainbow Live (@RRainbowLive) February 8, 2022

Thanks to computers and the internet, “Reading Rainbow Live” invites viewers to engage with the show through interactive technology. Show creators believe these changes will make the show more relevant and interesting to modern audiences. The show will feature original music, dance parties, field trips, cultural explorations and closer looks at the natural world in 25-minute episodes.

Tickets for the virtual live show are now on sale via the show’s website. There are four levels of tickets available to purchase:

The $9.99 standard general admission ticket includes viewing the live-streamed show on Looped, along with 30-day video-on-demand access to rewatch the show.

The $32 standard generation admission ticket plus book option includes the ticket to the live-streamed show, video-0n-demand access, plus a copy of the show’s book of the day.

The $14.99 interactive general admission ticket includes the live-streamed show with interactive co-viewing video chat suites, a chance to be featured during the live show, video-on-demand access for 30 days, and exclusive access to the “Reading Rainbow Live” After Show experience.

The $37 interactive general admission ticket includes everything in the interactive general admission ticket, plus a copy of the show’s book of the day.

If you are one of the first 1,000 ticket buyers, you will receive a second ticket for free that you can send to anyone.

According to a Facebook post from the updated version of the classic children’s TV show, the first episode will feature author Katey Howes, who will read her book “Be A Maker.” The book will serve as the theme for the inaugural episode, which also features CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers and young inventor and author Sammie Vance.

Did you watch the original “Reading Rainbow” when you were a kid? Will you watch the new version with your family? Let us know!

