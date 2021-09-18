Rapid Reaction: Montana State 52, University of San Diego 10

BOZEMAN — It was a beautiful day to watch football in Bozeman and the Bobcats put on a show for the fans who attended the Montana State game against the University of San Diego Toreros at Bobcat Stadium.

Montana State scored first with 12 minutes left in the first quarter and cruised to a 52-10 victory of the University of San Diego Toreros. You can find the photo gallery of the game here.

Montana State put up 35 points in the first half, which included two defensive touchdowns on interceptions by junior defensive back Ty Okada and senior linebacker Troy Andersen.

Just minutes into the game Matt McKay threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to his sophomore tight end Derryk Snell.

Midway through the first quarter, McKay threw to his wide-open running back Elijah Elliott who took it 65-yards for a touchdown.

Running back Isaiah Ifanse ran in a 9-yard touchdown before the first quarter ended to put MSU up 21-0 and MSU rolled from there. The backups played most of the second half after 35-0 first half lead.

TURNING POINT: With 7:21 left in the first quarter Montana State Quarterback Matt McKay threw to his running back Elijah Elliott over the middle and the freshman took the ball 65 yards for a touchdown. The Toreros never answered back and just kept trailing from there.

STAT OF THE GAME: 36 points. That’s the Montana State Bobcats defensive points allowed through the first three games under new defensive coordinator Freddie Banks. They have only allowed 17 points in the last two games. For the offense, quarterback Matt McKay has yet to turn over the ball in his three games as the starter for the Bobcats.

GAME BALLS: Junior defensive back Ty Okada and senior running back Isaiah Ifanse. Minutes into the second quarter with the Toreros in Bobcats territory Okada intercepted a pass and ran it back 72 yards for a touchdown. That was Okada’s first interception of his career and gave the Bobcats a 28-0 lead. After a stagnant run game through the first two games, Isaiah Ifanse finally broke loose. He had 10 carries for 109 yards and one rushing touchdown.

WHAT'S NEXT: On Saturday Sept. 25 the (2-1) Bobcats take on Portland State on the road at 3:05 in the afternoon.