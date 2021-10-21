Rape charge filed against man in Missoula

MISSOULA — Felony rape charges were filed against a man by the Missoula County Attorney’s Office earlier this week.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges one count of sexual intercourse without consent — a felony — against Zabihullah Mohmand, 19, took place on Sunday, October 17. The victim, named Jane Doe in court documents, is 18-years-old.

Doe and Mohmand allegedly met at the Badlander and later went to Mohmand’s hotel room at the Residence Inn by Marriott. It was there that the alleged rape took place. Doe called 911 at 4:30 a.m. and reported that she had just been raped.

According to the documents, Mohmand — who is from Afghanistan — reported he was on a worldwide trip and was visiting Missoula.

MTN News has placed calls into the Missoula County of Attorney’s Office to speak with Deputy County Attorney Meghann Paddock who filed the charges. At this time, MTN News has not confirmed a link between Mohmand and the Afghan resettlement program.

However, Gov. Greg Gianforte said in response to a question during a Thursday afternoon news conference that "the alleged perpetrator was relocated here from Afghanistan in the beginning

of October."

WEB EXTRA: Gov. Gianforte discusses man arrested on rape charge in Missoula

According to a press release from US Sen. Steve Daines’ office, Mohmand was admitted to the United States and placed in Montana under Humanitarian Parole — a government program used to bring someone with a compelling emergency to temporarily stay in the United States. Sen. Daines learned about the status of Mohmand through the IRC.

This is distinct from a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV), which is a government program for persons who worked with the U.S. Armed Forces as a translator or interpreter in Iraq or Afghanistan. Up to 50 people per year are granted SIV visas.

The felony sexual intercourse without consent charge is punishable by 20 years or life in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine. Mohmand is being held in the Missoula County Detention Facility on $50,000 bond.

Click here to read the court documents associated with the case

