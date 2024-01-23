Rainn Wilson shares grateful note about his ‘The Office’ role from flight attendant

More than 10 years after its final episode, Rainn Wilson is still best known for his role on the NBC sitcom “The Office.” The actor has often spoken fondly of his time as as alpha nerd Dwight Schrute, and fan letters like the one he unexpectedly got last week can’t hurt.

Last Friday, Wilson posted a picture of a heartfelt fan letter scrawled onto a napkin to his X (formerly Twitter) account (@rainnwilson). As you can see below, it reads, “‘The Office’ got me through some of the darkest days of my life. I can’t thank you enough for that. Sincerely, Melanie (Alaska flight attendant).” Note: there is profanity in this post.

I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines. So humbled to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so! It’s so fucking rare. A… pic.twitter.com/5h8gxP5j8t — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) January 20, 2024

“So humbled to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so!” Wilson gushes. And in case anyone starts thinking this is Wilson’s preferred fan mail delivery method, he adds, “(Note: this is not an open invitation to give me notes on napkins!)”

Wilson has a pretty good track record when it comes to fan encounters while flying. Last April, he went briefly viral when he posted an Instagram video of a clueless airline passenger bingeing episodes of “The Office,” completely unaware that the actor who plays Dwight was sitting next to him the entire time.

When he’s not meeting with his fans in awkward ways, Wilson still pops up in TV and movie roles. (We love his recent turn as Dr. Demento in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”) His book “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution” is now available as well.

