‘Queer Eye’ Cast Gets Their Own Lego Set

Move over, Harry Potter. There’s a new Lego set in town and it’s at least five times more fabulous than any other Lego set previously created.

The Fab 5 from Netflix’s “Queer Eye” has officially been immortalized into a Lego set, serving up some realness with pieces to build their entire loft and a handful of seriously perfect accessories.

The 974-piece set includes all the details that make up the Fab 5’s original Atlanta loft, including a kitchen island for Antoni Porowski, a clothing rack for Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness’ swivel salon chair and Karamo Brown’s couch and scrapbook. The Lego loft is even Bobby Berk-approved, as he actually helped design the set!

Measuring more than 3.5 inches in height, 13.5 inches in width and 8.5 inches in depth, the Queer Eye — The Fab 5 Loft set also includes a TV, various plants and fun decor like a sign that says “Yaaaas Queen” hanging on the wall in the kitchen.

Of course, you’ll also get minifigure versions of each of the Fab 5, plus Bruley the dog and two Kathi Dooley minifigures. She was Van Ness‘ former music teacher, but also received a makeover on the show. To go along with Dooley’s figurines, there is also a transformation chamber to recreate her “before” and “after” reveals.

Designed for ages 18 and up, the set costs $99. It will be available on the Lego website beginning Oct. 1.

This “Queer Eye” set is just one of thousands of builds created by Lego, including, as mentioned, quite a few “Harry Potter” kits. The latest kit for Harry Potter fans was just released a few months ago and has a whopping 3,000 pieces.

The Hogwarts Icons Collectors’ Edition set is celebrating 20 years since the launch of the first Harry Potter Lego set. It follows the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends and captures some of the story’s most legendary characters and moments, like Harry’s owl, Hedwig, pictured with a customizable Hogwarts letter.

You can also buy a “Sesame Street” set, a “Star Wars” Imperial Star Destroyer and two different sets for “Friends,” including one of Central Perk and another of the two apartments in the TV series. Beyond “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” DC, Marvel, Disney, and other licensed properties, Lego offers its own themes such as the ones in the City and Friends sets, along with Architecture and Art lines that are more geared to adults. And with Lego Ideas, people can see their own proposed sets come to life if their projects get enough love online; the Lego Grand Piano is one of these.

Will you be purchasing the new Queer Eye Lego Kit when it’s available in October?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.