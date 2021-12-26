PARK CITY - As KTVQ continues our look back at Feel-Good Sports Stories of 2021, we take you back to the high school football playoffs in Park City, where the Panthers' football team overcame the loss of one of its own just days prior to a quarterfinal matchup with Scobey. Park City's guardian angel propelled them to the semifinals.
Q2 Feel-Good Stories 2021: Park City propelled to semifinals by guardian angel
Posted at 9:33 AM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 11:33:24-05
