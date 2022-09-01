Q2 AOW: QB Nathan Dick embarks on final season at Rocky Mountain College

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College senior quarterback Nathan Dick looked awfully sharp to open the season, totaling three touchdowns in the Battlin’ Bears’ 27-10 win at Southern Oregon.

He picked up right where he left off last fall thanks to a healthy session of spring ball.

“Just having that camaraderie like I talked about before is just a huge thing to be successful, especially playing the quarterback position because everything runs through you," Dick told MTN Sports. "At the end of the day, if I can just get it to my guys out in space, we’re going to be all right.”

Not spending the off-season or any portion of team workouts doing rehab should allow for some substantial growth in his game. Remember, he’s played less than 20 games since winning the Montana Gatorade player of the year award following his dazzling 2016 campaign at Billings Senior.

“The biggest thing I’ve challenged Nate with is making sure our protections are good so he can be a little bit more of that quarterback atmosphere when he’s doing that, whether it’s throwing or checking protections. But the leadership has always been there," Rocky head coach Chris Stutzriem said.

“The biggest thing is in our receiver room how much they’ve come to me and they’ve wanted to learn, too. Every single day after summer workouts I had three or four receivers out here working with me," Dick said. "I’m really close with the offensive lineman just to understand what they do really well so that I can accommodate for that, and vice versa.”

Now Dick embarks on his final year in pads after beginning his collegiate career riddled with injuries. His path started in Missoula, but there’s nowhere he’d rather be than right back at home.

“I think a rollercoaster would be an understatement. It’s been difficult, I’m not going to lie. But I think for the most part – I was talking to a family friend about this – I wouldn’t want it any other way. I was so blessed to go all the way through high school without any injuries and be on such a successful team and be a part of something so special. Then to get to college and go to UM and decide that wasn’t for me, and I think that’s OK. Coming back here, have some injuries, but that’s football," Dick said. "The community support is such a big thing. That’s even going back to when I was in high school. It’s so cool to be able to represent Billings and this school. It’s just been really fun, to say the least.”

One final chapter remains in Dick’s storied career on the gridiron. Rocky will play its home opener on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against College of Idaho.