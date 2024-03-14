Pregnant teacher collapses, dies at school weeks before giving birth

A pregnant special education teacher collapsed and passed away unexpectedly while at her school, just weeks before she was due to welcome her first child into the world.

According to her family's GoFundMe page, on March 8, Courtney Fannon, 29, was wrapping up her day at a school in Kendall, New York, and shortly after texting her husband, she was found unconscious in the school. She was rushed to the hospital, where efforts were made to save both her and her unborn baby girl. Tragically, by 6:30 p.m. that evening, they were both pronounced dead.

“The world lost 2 beautiful souls, Courtney Fannon and Hadley Jaye Fannon, long before we were ready to live in a world without them. They were called to eternal rest the night of March 8th, after a very tragic and unexpected turn of events,” the GoFundMe page, which has raised over $58,000 read. No further information on how or why she died has been made public.

According to the page, the teacher exchanged vows with her partner of 10 years, Kurtis Fannon, in 2022, and they were eagerly waiting for the birth of their daughter in just four weeks.

Fannon had been teaching special education in the district since 2018.

"Courtney was a special education teacher who served her students with passion and joy each day. When she wasn't in her classroom sharing her love and gift for teaching with her students, she could be found walking our halls with a smile and a friendly hello," the school district wrote.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com